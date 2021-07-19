Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

FMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:FMS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,485. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

