Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.
FMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th.
NYSE:FMS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,485. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
