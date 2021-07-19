Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 115,194 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,194 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 54,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $670.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

