Frontier Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,161,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

