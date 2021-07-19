Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.45. 246,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,707,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,095.00. Insiders sold a total of 197,865 shares of company stock worth $10,770,054 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

