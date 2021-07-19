Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $36.21 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

