Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $45,126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSO traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,136. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $191.72 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.59.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

