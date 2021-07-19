Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

