FSBT API Token Price Down 52.6% Over Last Week (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded down 30.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. FSBT API Token has a total market capitalization of $35,687.87 and $38,999.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 52.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00047666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.62 or 0.00772907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT API Token (CRYPTO:FSBT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.