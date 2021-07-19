Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FTFT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,637. Future FinTech Group has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Future FinTech Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Future FinTech Group by 28,733.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 120,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Future FinTech Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Future FinTech Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.