FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

