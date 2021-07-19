G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Hudson Executive Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hudson Executive Investment news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEC opened at $8.52 on Monday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96.

About Hudson Executive Investment

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

