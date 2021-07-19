Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,500 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 490,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 43,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,450. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $228.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Linda West purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 54,762 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

