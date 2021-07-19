Gas Price Reaches $5.64 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $5.64 or 0.00018416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $57.15 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00099069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00147978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,598.76 or 0.99867253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.