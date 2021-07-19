GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.00. GDS reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

GDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GDS by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $2,802,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.40. 33,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 1.03. GDS has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

