GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on G1A. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.98 ($41.15).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €34.58 ($40.68) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 50.41. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

