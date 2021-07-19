Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Down 11.8%

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) shares traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.60. 910,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,045,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$92,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,199,094. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $98,865.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

