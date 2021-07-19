Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Down 11.8%

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) shares traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.60. 910,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,045,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27.
In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$92,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,199,094. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $98,865.
Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
See Also: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.