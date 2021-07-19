Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090,360 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 11.46% of Generation Bio worth $184,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $20.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 471,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $30,721,131.38. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,587,077.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,303 shares of company stock worth $37,946,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.