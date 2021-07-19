Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.76.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,961,000 after purchasing an additional 806,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,905,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 160.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 624,743 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,587,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 141,182 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

