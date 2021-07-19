GenesisX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $48,068.20 and approximately $20.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 409% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017093 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,730,818 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

