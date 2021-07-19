Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,768 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,866,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

STTK opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $964.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.26. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 95,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,243. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

