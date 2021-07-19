Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 79,312 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of ChromaDex worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.67. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. As a group, analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

