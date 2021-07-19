Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $21,607,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 255,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 195,672 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter worth $441,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSTM. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $600.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

