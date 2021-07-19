Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Humanigen worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HGEN. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at $2,700,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humanigen alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,538,534.88. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,137,266 shares of company stock worth $39,146,667 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $16.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $956.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Humanigen Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.