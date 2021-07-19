Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,281 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZIX were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 318,051 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ZIX by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 488,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 262,700 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,732,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 179,175 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 175,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $6.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.