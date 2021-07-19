Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONTF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,745,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $18,434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $2,318,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

ON24 stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONTF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

