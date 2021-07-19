Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of SeaSpine worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SeaSpine by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SPNE opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

