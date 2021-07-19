Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

GNGBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pareto Securities cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DNB Markets raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Getinge in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GNGBY traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823. Getinge has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.59.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

