GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,557.47 ($20.35).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,423.60 ($18.60) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,391.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82).

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $869,140 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

