Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,927 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $39,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

D stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.