Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $56,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Insiders sold a total of 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.16.

NYSE:AXP opened at $170.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.59. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

