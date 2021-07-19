Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,722 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.39.

In other news, major shareholder John G. Connors sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total transaction of $18,283,800.00. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 455,118 shares of company stock valued at $79,938,950 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $159.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $162.73. The company has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

