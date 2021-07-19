Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 81,134 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,134 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.20% of The AES worth $35,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AES alerts:

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE AES opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.