Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDSI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 397,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,181. Global Digital Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

