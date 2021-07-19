Global Spac Partners Sponsor L Buys 530,000 Shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Stock

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) major shareholder Global Spac Partners Sponsor L purchased 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Global SPAC Partners stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Global SPAC Partners Company Profile

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

