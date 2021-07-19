Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 269,598 Shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Stock

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) EVP Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92.

Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $15.89.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.39. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

IMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

