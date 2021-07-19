Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,101,604 shares.The stock last traded at $27.62 and had previously closed at $27.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLOU. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 105.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 166.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,403,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,519,000.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.