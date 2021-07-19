Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) by 140.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.51% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,714,000.

GCOR stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

