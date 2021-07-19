Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.18 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 958,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of TechnipFMC worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $118,889,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $134,428,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,436 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE FTI opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.