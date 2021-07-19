Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 467,799 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467,799 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Verint Systems worth $17,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000.

VRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

