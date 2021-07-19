Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) EVP Sells $152,800.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.80 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.