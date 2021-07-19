Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of GDP opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 631,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

