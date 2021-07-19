GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic Sells 4,836 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GoPro stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. 122,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

