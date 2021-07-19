Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 29,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $98.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

