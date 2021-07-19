Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,524 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Synaptics worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

SYNA opened at $144.95 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.63 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $388,700.00. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,631 shares of company stock worth $739,815. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

