Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 103,184 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 103,184 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 552,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 70,604 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 70,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,677,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $133,539,000 after acquiring an additional 49,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

EOG opened at $73.91 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

