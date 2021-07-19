Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $205.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $208.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

