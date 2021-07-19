Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 63,592 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,592 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.