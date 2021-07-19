Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 9,434 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,544. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $97.10 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $105.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

