Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Position Cut by Wynnefield Capital Inc.

Wynnefield Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,714 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction comprises 4.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 0.45% of Granite Construction worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

