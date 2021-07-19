Graviocoin (GIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $50.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and $50.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00372360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

